Nationals sign reliever Will Harris
WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added the reliever the team beat in Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.
P Will Harris has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington, according to Bob Nightengale.
Harris, 35, surrendered the series-winning run to the Nationals during their clash with Astros.
Over the past five seasons, Harris has established himself as one of the game’s elite relievers, pitching to a 2.36 ERA over 396.1 innings with the Astros.
Now, Harris will switch uniforms and provide some much needed bullpen depth for Washington.