Nationals sign reliever Will Harris

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Will Harris #36 of the Houston Astros delivers the pitch against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in Game Seven of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added the reliever the team beat in Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

P Will Harris has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington, according to Bob Nightengale.

Harris, 35, surrendered the series-winning run to the Nationals during their clash with Astros.

Over the past five seasons, Harris has established himself as one of the game’s elite relievers, pitching to a 2.36 ERA over 396.1 innings with the Astros.

Now, Harris will switch uniforms and provide some much needed bullpen depth for Washington.

