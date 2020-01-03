× Nationals sign reliever Will Harris

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added the reliever the team beat in Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

P Will Harris has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington, according to Bob Nightengale.

The #Nationals, who last saw reliever Will Harris in the World Series, have just signed him to a three-year, $24 million contract. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 3, 2020

Harris, 35, surrendered the series-winning run to the Nationals during their clash with Astros.

Over the past five seasons, Harris has established himself as one of the game’s elite relievers, pitching to a 2.36 ERA over 396.1 innings with the Astros.

Now, Harris will switch uniforms and provide some much needed bullpen depth for Washington.