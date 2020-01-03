× Police make arrest in York City stabbing

YORK — A man was arrested Friday in connection with a stabbing in York, according to the city police department.

Police were called to the 200 block of West Market Street around 2:22 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they spoke with an individual who said the victim, an adult male, was in the area with the suspect. He told police that they began arguing and at some point, the suspect cut the victim in the arm with a knife and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Police say they located the suspect shortly after the incident occurred. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Central Booking to be processed and arraigned, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways: