Rain showers continue through tomorrow, plus winds picking up late Saturday!

SHOWERS CONTINUE: The soggy weather is here to stay with on and off showers expected to continue through tonight and the first half of the day Saturday. No significant rain accumulations are expected, this will generally be light to steady rain. We may get a brief break in the rain this evening, but another round of showers arrives later tonight. Temperatures remain above average, but not quite as warm as models were initially hinting at. We’ll likely hover in the low 40s tonight for overnight lows and slowly climb into the upper 40s on Saturday before a strong cold front swings through cooling us off for the end of the weekend. Gusty winds pick up in the wake of the cold front that crosses through Saturday.

WINDS PICKING UP: Once we dry up from the rain showers on Saturday, gusty winds will pick up out of the northwesterly direction. We’ll start to feel the breeze in the afternoon with gusts around 20-25 mph, but they’ll really get going Saturday night into Sunday. We’ll run the chance for a few flurries if the winds are strong enough to lift moisture out of the Great Lakes. It looks like the flow will be strong enough to support snow showers in western portions of the state, but unlikely that almost any of that makes it to south-central PA. Winds stay on the gusty side through Monday and calm down heading into Tuesday before our next system arrives.

RAIN/SNOW CHANCE TUESDAY: Our next shot at some wintry weather looks to be Tuesday with a sloppy system swinging through. Since we are still a good couple of days out, timing with this system will likely change, but it looks like the evening commute could be messy. We’ll likely see everything in the kitchen sink from snow to sleet to plain rain across our southern counties. The better chance for snow remains north of the turnpike as of now with rain showers to the south. This doesn’t appear to be a significant snow event for anyone, but it’s possible some spots pick up around an inch or snow of snow. As we get closer to Tuesday, the details will be ironed out.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash