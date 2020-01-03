× State Police charge 4 people in connection to man’s 2018 fatal overdose in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY — Four Perry County residents have been charged in connection to a drug overdose death that occurred in 2018, according to State Police.

On June 21, 2018, Ryan Kifer was found unconscious in the area of High and Walnut streets in Duncannon, police say. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died on June 24. It was determined Kifer died of a fentanyl overdose, according to police.

After an investigation, the following people were charged in connection to Kifer’s death:

Damian Sheaffer, 24, of Elliottsburg: Drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, criminal use of a communication facility, and related offenses.

George Nevius, 26, of Duncannon: Drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, criminal use of a communication facility, and related offenses.

Shaina Stanton, 27, of Duncannon: Drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, criminal use of a communication facility, and related offenses.

Police also charged Courtney Baughman, 28, of Duncannon, with conspiring to commit the above offenses.

All four are alleged to have been part of the chain that led to the sale and delivery of fentanyl to Kifer, police say.