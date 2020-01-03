Wet and mild through the first half of the weekend, then chillier and breezy by Sunday

DAMP END TO THE WEEK: A damp end to the week and first half of the weekend is ahead as a series of disturbances cross the area. Expect periods of showers throughout Friday, but a steady rain starts the morning. The rain is light to moderate, and it will require extra time for travels. Temperatures start mild, with morning temperatures in the lower to middle 40s for most. However, despite drier conditions Friday afternoon, isolated showers are still likely in addition to drizzly areas. Temperatures slowly turn milder, with highs reaching the middle 40s to upper 40s. Conditions stay damp and dreary for Friday evening plans, so keep the umbrella close by. Light showers and drizzly areas continue through the night. Lows dip back into the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Conditions stay damp Saturday as another wave crosses Central PA. Much of Saturday is cloudy and damp, with periods of light showers and drizzle. Temperatures are still mild, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Total rainfall amount could near a half of an inch, if not a little more, in many spots. Saturday evening through Sunday morning, breezes increase, and some chillier air arrives as conditions dry out. Skies are partly sunny, with a chance for some flurries. Temperatures reach the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. It’s breezy too, so wind chills feel lower in the 30s or like they are in the upper 20s at their lowest point. A few flurries or a couple snow showers are possible Sunday night, but it’s not expected to amount to anything.

NEXT WEEK: Monday starts the week quiet with partly sunny skies. It’s breezy, with temperatures a bit above average. Afternoon highs reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Beyond Monday, it starts to look and feel more like January. Tuesday brings the chance for rain and snow showers as we monitor the next storm system’s location and track. Temperatures are colder, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 30s. Once the system clears out, cold air briefly settles back into the area. Skies are partly sunny, and conditions are breezy. Highs are in the lower to middle 30s. Wind chills feel like the 20s. Thursday turns milder once again under plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds are light.

-Andrea Michaels