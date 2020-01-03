Wilmer Valderrama is engaged

Congratulations are in order for Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco. The 39-year-old actor and the 28-year-old model have gotten engaged according to Valderrama's official Instagram account.

On New Year’s Day the “NCIS” star posted a photo of him down on one knee popping the question to Pacheco at a beach.

“‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020,” the caption read.

She shared the same photo and added a close up of the ring on her Instagram account.

The pair were first linked as a couple in April 2019 and have not been shy about sharing their love on social media.

Valderrama previously dated Demi Lovato and Mandy Moore.

