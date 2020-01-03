× York County-based Utz acquires Illinois snack company Kitchen Cooked

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Utz Quality Foods LLC has acquired Kitchen Cooked Inc., a snack food brand, as well as its direct store delivery operations and manufacturing operations.

The York County-based snack manufacturer announced the acquisition Tuesday.

Kitchen Cooked snack food brand has a range of fan-favorite potato chips, Kettle Kurls, Kettle Pops, popcorn, pretzels and more. It’s based out of Illinois.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to add this important snack food brand and set of capabilities to our portfolio.” said Dylan Lissette, chief executive officer of Utz Quality Foods, LLC. “Since the 1930’s, Kitchen Cooked brings a strong consumer following and unique craft heritage in its core markets. Their distribution and manufacturing capabilities, along with their customer relationships, enhance our ability to grow our Utz brand portfolio further west.”

Paul Blackhurt, vice president of Kitchen Cooked Inc., added, “We are excited to partner with Utz and believe that this is a great way for the two organizations to come together to create an even stronger manufacturing and distribution network throughout Illinois and Eastern Iowa. Utz and Kitchen Cooked have almost a century each of experience in bringing great tasting snacks to our communities, and we believe this transaction only strengthens our ability to do so going forward.”