York Jewish Community Center to improve security due to recent anti-Semitic attacks

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Since November, non-profit religious and community-based organizations have been able to apply for a grant to improve security. And due to the recent anti-Semitic attacks, the York Jewish Community Center (York JCC) in York Township did just that.

"I'm not afraid," said Dani Fessler, president and CEO of the York JCC. "I don't feel any fear but my concerns are we need to make sure that our community is safe."

To lessen that, Fessler asked the Department of Homeland Security to survey the York JCC and offer recommendations on what's needed to be done to ensure the facility is safer.

One recommendation given has already been implemented: concrete blocks outside of the facility.

"These are to block any car that would want to hit the building or people that are walking around," Fessler said.

Some of the other changes include adding an additional barrier between the front door and desk in the front lobby as well as installing more high tech cameras across the facility.

In addition to security, Fessler says he has one hope for people across the community: Preaching for the same values and standing against any bigotry or hate messages that we hear around us.

The York JCC's grant is expected to be around $100,000 to $150,000. It should be finalized in the coming weeks.