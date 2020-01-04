× Coroner called to 2-alarm fire in Columbia Borough

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (11:45 a.m.): Fire officials say two people and two dogs died as a result of the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

Previous

The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the scene of a 2-alarm house fire in Columbia, according to emergency dispatch.

The call was dispatched right before 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of South 2nd Street for a row home on fire.

Dispatch says as of now the fire is under control but the scene is still active.

More information to follow.