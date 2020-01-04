Coroner identifies two dead in Columbia Borough fire

Posted 10:09 AM, January 4, 2020, by , Updated at 06:59PM, January 4, 2020

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people and two dogs are dead after a fire in Columbia Saturday Morning.

The Lancaster County Coroner has identified the victims as 20-year-old Cami Jo Combs, and her daughter, 2-year-old Calli Jo Flowers.

The fire broke out just before 9:30 a.m. at a row home on the 200 block of South 2nd Street.

The Columbia Borough Fire Chief said the home didn’t have working smoke detectors.

The fire is under investigation.

More information to follow.

