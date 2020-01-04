Gusty winds picking up tonight making for a chilly end to the weekend!

GUSTY WINDS SUNDAY: A cold front has crossed through and the wet weather is slow to exit. Drier air will work its way into the area tonight in the form of gusty winds that will overspread the state tomorrow. Strong northwesterly flow will pull in both cooler temperatures and drier air. Highs tomorrow will be knocked back into the low 40s, but it will feel significantly colder once you factor in the power of those winds. Winds chills on Sunday will start in the 20s, and only warm into the low 30s. The strong winds will persist into the start of the new work week, but will be lightening through the day on Monday.

OLD MAN WINTER KNOCKING: Our next shot at some winter weather arrives Tuesday as a strong, but rather small disturbance swings through the area. This will be a very quick moving system, but models have been trending colder and colder. Initially, we were thinking we’d see a rain/snow mix to the south and all snow further north. With the latest model guidance, it appears this system could be an all snow event for everyone across south-central PA. Highs on Tuesday will only climb into the mid to upper 30s, so with any cloud cover those numbers could be colder and as the snow starts it will cool us off too fairly quickly. Expect a quick shot of a burst of snow in the afternoon/evening on Tuesday potentially bringing a widespread inch or two of snowfall. The timing of the event creates some issues for the evening commute on Tuesday, otherwise snow will be coming to an end fairly quickly Tuesday night.

CHILLY TEMPERATURES AHEAD: Temperatures remain above average to finish the weekend and start the next work week, but as that next system approaches, we’ll finally get a big shot at some wintry temperatures. Highs Tuesday through Thursday could even be below average for this time of year in the mid to upper 30s! Gusty winds expected Wednesday won’t help the situation, in fact that looks to be the coldest day temperatures wise and once you factor in the wind chill — it will be downright blustery and frigid. It’s possible that wind chills on Wednesday will be in the teens to low 20s, with single digit numbers possible during the overnight period. Temperatures quickly recover by Friday and Saturday with our next chance at rain showers!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash