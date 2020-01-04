The Beat Goes on Hoops Challenge: Trinity vs. Bishop McDevitt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 - What a scene it was at "The Beat Goes on Hoops Challenge," as Trinity hosted rival Bishop McDevitt on Saturday night. The Crusaders won the game 66-52, but this one goes deeper than the score.

The schools partnering with The Peyton Walker Foundation came together to raise money and much more. The most impressive sight Saturday was not three pointers or dunks but rather two schools that came together to pack a high school gymnasium so full people had to be turned away.