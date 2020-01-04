The Peyton Walker Foundation holds ‘The Beat Goes on Hoop Challenge’ in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP HILL, Cumberland County - The Peyton Walker Foundation partnered with two local basketball teams to raise money on Saturday.

The organization hosted its first annual "The Beat Goes on Hoop Challenge" at Trinity High School. The high school's basketball teams played against boys and girls from Bishop McDevitt High School.

The challenge was who could make the most points and raise the most money.

Students also learned about sudden cardiac arrest, how to use an AED, and try hands-on CPR.

"Every hour of every day, we lose a child to sudden cardiac arrest and it is one of the top three killers nationwide, young and old," said Julie Walker, Peyton Walker Foundation executive director, and Peyton's mother, "So, it's very prevalent, unfortunately. Knowing how to do CPR and use an AED is very critical in saving lives."

The donations will help provide free heart screenings to students and AEDs to schools as well as local non-profit organizations.