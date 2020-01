Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The annual Thermador Chefs Challenge happened Saturday at the Farm Show.

The cook-off is an Iron Chef style competition. FOX 43's Trenice Bishop and Andrea Michaels showed off their cooking skills and faced off local chefs and media personalities.

Each team prepared a dish to go with a wine selected before the cook-off. They used mushrooms to make the dish, highlighting locally sourced produce. And for the second time in a row, Andrea and Trenice took home the winning title.

Congratulations to both of them!