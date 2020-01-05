2nd day of Pennsylvania Farm Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - Cattle shows and plenty of family fun were the highlights in day two of the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Cattle paraded around the show ring on Sunday during the Junior Beef Breeding Cattle Show. Everything at this year's farm show promotes the state's number one industry, agriculture.

Farmers, big and small, were eager to show off their cattle for judging. Organizers say the show is important for local youth that are learning to raise a live animal.

"For my cows and me it's just for experience right now," said Cody Rohm, show participant, "so just to develop so that i'll get better as I get older and showing."

The PA farm show runs through next Saturday, January 11.