A crash on the PA Turnpike kills 5 people and injures 50 others

A massive pileup involving tractor-trailers, a tour bus and passenger cars killed five people and injured at least 50 others Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 3:34 a.m. Sunday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township, the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety said.

“Crash involves 2 tractor trailers, a tour bus and passenger vehicles. Turnpike is closed in both directions from New Stanton (#75) to Breezewood (#161). A prolonged closure likely,” tweeted Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo.

County coroner Ken Bacha said five people were found dead at the scene, and at least 50 people were injured.

Eleven patients from the crash were taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Allegheny County, hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Waite said.

One patient was in critical condition, and 10 are in fair condition, Waite said. The ages of the patients were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.