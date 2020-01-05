Derry Township Police Department announces passing of colleague

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Saturday night Derry Township Police Department announced the passing of one of their own, Officer Michael L. Henry.

Officer Henry passed away on Thursday, January 2 at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

He served in the United States Army from 1987 to 1990 and joined the Derry Township Police Department in 1995 as a Community Service Officer. During that time, he attended college and earned a degree in Criminal Justice from Penn State.

Derry Township Police Department hired him as a police officer in May 1998.

During his career as a police officer, he served in the Traffic Safety Unit reconstructing major crashes, and as a Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program Inspector.

Officer Henry had recently completed Basic Motor Officer certification and was prepared to step into a new role in the police department as a Motorcycle Officer.

The Derry Township Police Department expressed their admiration for Officer Henry saying,

Mike was always somebody that you could count on. He was resilient and was often calm during times of pressure. He was always level-headed, but also appreciated the humor we sometimes see in this job. His smile and laugh during those humorous times will be one of the things that will be missed by all of us here at DTPD.

Officer Michael Henry is survived by family, specifically his wife Jackie, his daughter Samantha, and son Zachary. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters in blue and all the employees and staff at DTPD.

Arrangements and services can be found at https://www.hooverfuneralhome.com/obituary/michael-henry-jr