× Eagles can’t overcome early Carson Wentz injury in playoff loss

PHILADELPHIA – The play of Carson Wentz was the reason the Eagles went on a four-game winning streak to clinch the NFC East Division. The loss of Carson Wentz in their Wild Card playoff game against the Seahawks was a major reason why the Eagles were eliminated by the Seahawks 17-9. Wentz played in the first two series of the game but suffered a concussion after a helmet hit from Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter. He never returned and finished the game with 1 completion in 4 attempts for 3 yards. Backup QB Josh McCown was unable to lead Philly to a touchdown so despite a good effort from the defense, the Eagles were eliminated. They lost to the Seahawks on November 24th by the same exact score at Lincoln Financial Field. Seattle advances to the NFC Divisional Playoff round where they will play at Green Bay.