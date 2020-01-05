Few flurries possible tonight, then breezy winds pick up again on Monday!

FLURRIES TONIGHT: A clipper system could bring some flurries our way tonight, but any and all winter weather will likely happen while you are sleeping! Most of the precipitation will stay to our north and west, but it is possible we see some flurries to light snow across the lower Susquehanna as well. No accumulating snow is expected tonight, but the gusty winds will continue. Clipper systems are known for their quick nature and the system will exit by the pre-dawn hours of Monday making for a dry, but blustery start to your Monday. Breezy winds will continue to be the name of the game on Monday, although not quite as gusty as they have been to finish the weekend. There’s another chance for more winter weather too!

MORE SNOW POSSIBLE: We haven’t seen much of winter so far this season with the above average temperature trend and lack of snow, but we have a shot at some wintry weather this week! Aside from the flurries possible tonight, we could see some light snow on Tuesday. A shortwave, a strong piece of energy embedded in mid to upper levels of the atmosphere will develop over the southeast and race towards the Mid-Atlantic coast. Eventually this system will enter a pool of cold air and so any precipitation that falls north of the Mason-Dixon looks like it will be snow. This is a very fast paced system and will enter the area early Tuesday afternoon and exit by Tuesday evening. At this point, I don’t see any accumulation likely more than maybe half an inch to an inch, but a quick burst of snow will likely make the evening commute on Tuesday tricky. Colder air returns in the wake of this system for Wednesday and Thursday!

FRIGID WEDNESDAY: Temperatures on Wednesday will likely only top out in the mid 30s for highs, which is below average for this time of year. It will feel even colder though, once you factor in the gusty winds we will likely deal with on Wednesday. Strong northwesterly flow will take over mid-week ushering in a much colder pool of air. With sustained winds around 20-25 mph and gusts possible to 40 mph — wind chills on Wednesday will likely be in the upper teens to low 20s. Bring out the winter gear, you’ll need the extra layers on Wednesday!