Organization trains puppies to become assistance dogs for people with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A non-profit organization helped people with disabilities find the perfect canine companion to help them live better lives Sunday.

Volunteers with Phoenix Assistance Dogs of Central PA dedicated their time training puppies to become assistance dogs.And today they held a meet and greet at That Fish Place-That Pet Place. Organizers said the dogs can help provide independence for people living with a disability.

"I've seen so many dogs in the program that have been placed with people that need them so much that have given a whole new life to be able to do things that they have never been able to do by themselves," Sarah Montgomery, owner and trainer at Phoenix Assistance Dogs of Central PA," said. "That's the biggest thing is giving them independence so a lot of people require help from human beings and now can live on their own."

The program runs completely on donations which is one reason why they are able to train the dogs at such a low price.

To make a donation or learn more about their program, visit Phoenix Assistance Dogs of Central PA's website.