A bit of a breeze, quick hit of snow Tuesday afternoon

BREEZY: A breezy Tuesday afternoon yields overnight. Temperatures tumble through the 30s with the winds lightening a bit after sunset. Morning lows dip into the upper-20s with still mostly-clear skies. Cloud cover increases late Tuesday morning ahead of a quick snow chance.

QUICK SNOW: After lunch, light snow is likely area-wide. Ideal timing is between 2-7PM from southwest to northeast, so our evening commute home will likely be affected by snowfall mixing in with some rain. A few flurries could linger into the overnight time frame. Overall, a quick coating, if that, is all to be expected for most of the area. High temperatures reach the upper-30s and right near 40-degrees. Winds return heading into Wednesday.

GUSTY AND COLD, WARMING UP: We start the day in the mid-20s for the middle part of the work week. Gusts upwards of 25-30MPH will be the norm with afternoon temperatures in the mid-30s. A few lake effect flurries will be possible with the concern of snow squalls once again because of the gusty conditions. Otherwise, partly-to-mostly sunny skies dominate the day. Increasing cloud cover moves in for Thursday with highs in the mid-30s and calmer winds. Heading into the weekend, we’re monitoring another storm system that would bring temperatures near 50-degrees Friday and near 60-degrees Saturday! But, that comes with rain chances as well. Stay tuned as we get closer to time for the latest updates.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann