Briefly breezy and a bit milder for Monday, then another shot at light snow on Tuesday

QUIET START TO THE WEEK: Monday starts the week quiet and a bit on the mild side. A quick moving, moisture starved system brings some very early flurries or light snow showers, but they’re gone hours before daybreak. Temperatures being in the lower to middle 30s. After a partly sunny start, expect increasing sunshine throughout the afternoon. It’s breezy, with temperatures a bit above average. Afternoon highs reach the lower to middle 40s. Skies start clear, but clouds quickly return through the night. Overnight lows are a bit chillier, dipping into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

COLDER WITH SOME SNOW THROUGH MIDWEEK: Through midweek, it briefly looks and feels a lot more like January. Tuesday brings the chance for snow showers during the afternoon and early evening as we monitor the next storm system’s location and track. Not much accumulation is expected. Anything that sticks is minor and under an inch. However, the timing takes it into the evening commute, so there could be some slippery spots for travels. Temperatures are colder, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 30s. Once the system clears out, cold air briefly settles back into the area on Wednesday. Skies are partly sunny, and conditions are gusty. Highs are in the lower to middle 30s. Wind chills feel like the 20s, even the teens at times. Thursday remains cold, but seasonal, under plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 30s. Winds are light. Friday turns milder with our next chance for showers. Temperatures slowly rise throughout the day, and the warming continues into the evening as well. High temperatures reach the middle to upper 40s close to midnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Conditions remain mild and unsettled through much, if not all, of the weekend. Rain chances continue through Saturday, and temperatures are even milder. Expect highs in the middle to upper 50s, but if the flow is strong enough, they could be even higher than that! The showers likely linger into part of Sunday, though there is some discrepancy on the end time. Temperatures still run on the mild side for this time of year, with highs in the 50s.

Have a wonderful Monday!

