Crash near Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg causes delays

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A crash near the Farm Show Complex caused heavy delays.

The crash occurred near the Farm Show Complex on Cameron Street at Maclay Street in Harrisburg around 7:30 a.m.

Crash activity near the @FarmShowComplex on Cameron St at Maclay St. Delays on inbound Cameron St stretch back I-81 pic.twitter.com/xAGu8GgOJt — Trenice (@TreniceBtv) January 6, 2020

Delays stretched all the way back to Interstate 81.

According to Total Traffic in Harrisburg, the left lane of Cameron Street was closed in both directions:

Crash near the @FarmShowComplex on Cameron at Maclay — left lane closed in each direction.#HBGTraffic pic.twitter.com/cZ2YrBqaec — TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) January 6, 2020

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

The crash cleared around 8:15 a.m.

Crash is now CLEARED on Cameron St at Maclay St. Expect residual delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/Zq00Vw7vBq — Trenice (@TreniceBtv) January 6, 2020

FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.