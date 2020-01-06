Crash near Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg causes delays
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A crash near the Farm Show Complex caused heavy delays.
The crash occurred near the Farm Show Complex on Cameron Street at Maclay Street in Harrisburg around 7:30 a.m.
Delays stretched all the way back to Interstate 81.
According to Total Traffic in Harrisburg, the left lane of Cameron Street was closed in both directions:
There is no word on if any injuries were suffered in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
The crash cleared around 8:15 a.m.
40.273191 -76.886701