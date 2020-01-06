Crash near Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg causes delays

Posted 7:59 AM, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 08:20AM, January 6, 2020

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A crash near the Farm Show Complex caused heavy delays.

The crash occurred near the Farm Show Complex on Cameron Street at Maclay Street in Harrisburg around 7:30 a.m.

Delays stretched all the way back to Interstate 81.

According to Total Traffic in Harrisburg, the left lane of Cameron Street was closed in both directions:

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

The crash cleared around 8:15 a.m.

