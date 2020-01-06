× GasBuddy: Gas prices in Central PA rise at least a cent per gallon from last week

HARRISBURG — Gas prices went up an average of 1.6 cents per gallon over the last week, reaching $2.78 per gallon, according to a survey of 241 area gas stations by GasBuddy.com.

Prices in Harrisburg are 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 41.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said.

Gas prices in Lancaster are an average of $2.75 per gallon, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week, according to GasBuddy. In York, prices are at $2.78 per gallon, up 6.5 cents per gallon from a week ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Harrisburg is priced at $2.56 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $2.89 per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.47 per gallon, while the highest is $3.09 per gallon, a difference of 62 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57 per gallon, GasBuddy says. The national average is down 2.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“To start the first week of a new decade, the national average has seen little change, but with the U.S. targeting and Iranian General in an attack last week, there is a distinct possibility that escalations in tensions may have an affect on gas prices moving forward,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “For now, there’s been no physical disruption or retribution from Iran, but it has been promised. Oil markets have risen on the rising risk of Iran retaliating, but until it happens, don’t expect gas prices to see much of a jump.

“For now, I could see a small 5-10 cent-per-gallon increase over the next couple of weeks, but the real potential for fireworks at the pump will be contingent on retaliation, and whether that retaliation targets oil infrastructure like Iran struck last year. For now we’re in limbo, but typically gas prices decline slightly in January and February thanks to seasonally weak gasoline demand.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.