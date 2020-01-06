How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Imagine The Opportunities: How the PA Farm Show highlights the Pennsylvania Farm Bill

Posted 5:30 PM, January 6, 2020, by

HARRISBURG - "Imagine The Opportunities" is the theme for the 104th show Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The idea based on the first-ever Pennsylvania Farm Bill signed by Governor Tom Wolf in July, 2019. The bill invests $23.1 million in the agriculture industry. The money is now being used to grow opportunities and resources for farmers, including tax credits for farms, new business development programs for farmers, and investments in research and agriculture education. The Farm Bill is also helping to support the state's PA Preferred Program, where food products are grown, harvested, and often processed in the Keystone State.

