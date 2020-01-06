× KIDZ BOP will make stop in Hershey’s Giant Center on July 17

HERSHEY — Kidz Bop, the No. 1 brand for children’s music, will bring the latest version of its tour to Hershey on July 17, according to Hershey Entertainment.

The family-friendly show will visit Hershey’s Giant Center on its 59-city KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday.

The all-new live tour will feature Kidz Bop’s best production yet with new sets, wardrobe, choreography, interactive elements, and more surprises, Hershey Entertainment said in a press release.

Recently named Billboard Magazine’s “#1 Kids’ Artist” for 10 consecutive years, the Kidz Bop Kids will perform some of today’s biggest hits live on stage.

Kidz Bop has sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide.

“We’re proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it’s your child’s first concert or an annual family tradition,” said Kidz Bop president Victor Zaraya in the release.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, January 9 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.KIDZBOP.com.