Local veteran receives letter from President Trump

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A local veteran who served in World War II received a letter from President Donald Trump.

The letter was presented to Harold Billow, a 97-year-old man from Mount Joy, by Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parson's at the borough's hall.

Billow is the last remaining survivor of the Malmedy massacre, which happened in December 1944 in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge.

German troops killed more than 80 American prisoners of war during the massacre. Billow was one of around 40 men who survived by pretending to be dead.

The letter comes after Billow met the president at a rally last month in Dauphin County.