Macy’s closing department store at Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Macy’s is closing its department store at the Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township.

A clearance sale will begin in May and will run for approximately 10 to 11 weeks, a Macy’s statement said.

Regular and non-seasonal employees will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources, if Macy’s is unable to place them at a nearby department store, the statement added.

Approximately 70 employees will be affected by the closure.

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Harrisburg community over the past 25 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s Capital City Mall store and online at macys.com,” the department store chain said.