Mercedes-Benz recalls nearly 750,000 cars because sunroof can fly off

Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly 750,000 cars because the vehicle’s sunroofs could possibly detach and fly off, causing potential safety hazards.

According to CNET, the recall includes vehicles in the Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and the CLS-Class that were made between 2001 and 2011.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration noted that all of the vehicles came with an optional sunroof, and the bonding material on those sunroofs can deteriorate over time, which can result in the sunroof detaching from the car.

Owners of the affected vehicles can expect to be contacted by Mercedes-Benz before February 14, and the sunroofs will be inspected and replaced if necessary for free.