BREMEN, GERMANY - JANUARY 24: The emblem of a Mercedes-Benz of C-Class car is pictured on the assembly line of Mercedes-Benz on January 24, 2017 in Bremen, Germany. Daimler AG, which owns Mercedes, is scheduled to present its financial results for 2016 on February 2. Many German automakers are concerned over recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump over possible tariffs on cars produced outside of the USA. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)
Mercedes-Benz recalls nearly 750,000 cars because sunroof can fly off
Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly 750,000 cars because the vehicle’s sunroofs could possibly detach and fly off, causing potential safety hazards.
According to CNET, the recall includes vehicles in the Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and the CLS-Class that were made between 2001 and 2011.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration noted that all of the vehicles came with an optional sunroof, and the bonding material on those sunroofs can deteriorate over time, which can result in the sunroof detaching from the car.
Owners of the affected vehicles can expect to be contacted by Mercedes-Benz before February 14, and the sunroofs will be inspected and replaced if necessary for free.