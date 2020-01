Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLERSVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Some things go far beyond the basketball court.

Millersville hosted East Stroudsburg in a PSAC hoops doubleheader on Monday night, but there was an even more important element to the evening.

All ticket sales and donations at the door went to supporting East Stroudsburg basketball player and Lampeter-Strasburg grad Ryan Smith and his battle with leukemia.