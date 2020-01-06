New at PA Farm Show: VR jockeying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — You can see horses at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, and for the first time this year, some of them are virtual.

The Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association has a new virtual reality experience in which visitors can be a jockey and ride a Thoroughbred down the backstretch. Users wear a headset and ride on an equicizer, a machine that mimics the movements of a race horse.

One professional jockey at the Farm Show, Dana Whitney, tried the experience and said it was pretty accurate.

"With that movement, you get to have the excitement part of it," Whitney said. "You know and you get to see how you have to weigh a horse and then win the gold. There's a lot of patience in it. There's a lot of adrenaline in it."

Farm Show visitors can try the VR experience for free, located at the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association booth (#599-600) in the Main Hall.