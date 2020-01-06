PA Farm Show Calving Corner introduces hands on STEM activity for visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG Pa., -- It's STEM day at the PA Farm Show, with a variety of interactive activities available for farm show guests on Monday.

To help guests learn more about the importance of farming, hands on technology related activities will be at the Calving Corner so show visitors the evolution of technology and how farmers are using it.

The Whitaker Center has designed a simple robotic milking system, which helps farmers milk cows and use their time more efficiently. Those who visit the calving corner, can code the robot to move towards the cow, and line up for milking.

Some dairy farmers are using a new tracking device similar to a Fitbit to monitor their cows daily activity. Casi Long with Kurtland Farms says new technology allows farmers to spend more time caring for their cows, which is important rather than milking them for most of their day.

The tracker has an app they download and connect with their phone where they can monitor how much their cows milk daily, the last time they visited the milker, and how many times a day they milk!

For more information about events happening at the farm show you can visit their website.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The farm show complex is open from 8:00 a.m., until 9:00 p.m., on Monday January 6 for guests.