Police searching for armed robbery suspect from two incidents in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect that allegedly attacked a clerk before moving on to rob a second store.

On January 5 around 2:55 a.m., police responded to the Turkey Hill store in the 300 block of Chestnut Street for a reported robbery.

Authorities were told that a suspect armed with a knife entered the store, stole items, and struck the clerk, knocking her to the floor.

The suspect proceeded to flee on foot towards the area of 4th and Chestnut Street.

Police say the suspect is described as black man that stands approximately 5’7″ tall.

He was wearing a blue and black plaid style jacket, gray sweatpants, black shoes and a wig during the incident.

Police are asking if any residents in the 100 and 200 blocks of North Fourth Street have outdoor cameras to review it to see if they see the suspect in the area.

Authorities say that the suspect also was involved in the robbery of a Turkey Hill store at Prospect Road and Route 462 in West Hempfield Township.

If anyone has information, they can contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.