Pre-enforcement period begins for PennDOT’s automated work zone speed monitoring program

YORK COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that the required 60-day pre-enforcement period for the state’s Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program has begun.

The AWZE’s pre-enforcement period began Saturday and will last until March 4, PennDOT says.

The program uses vehicle-mounted systems to detect and record drivers who exceed the posted speed limits in work zones using electronic speed-timing devices.

One of the work zones that will be monitored under the new program is the work area near Interstate 83 Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Township, York County, PennDOT says.

The other locations include:

Interstate 78 Section 12M Project (Mile Markers 35-43), Berks County

Interstate 476 Total Reconstruction (Mileposts 31-38), Montgomery County

US 1, Section RC1, Bucks County

Interstate 276, Section RC1, Bucks County

US 1, Section WAV (Wayne Avenue Viaduct), Philadelphia

PA 885, Section A45, Allegheny County

The AWZSE program was established by the Pennsylvania General Assembly in Act 86 of 2018, PennDOT said. During the pre-enforcement period, automated speed enforcement units will be deployed in active work zones, but violations will not be issued.

Work zones are selected to maximize the effectiveness of the systems and will be marked with signage in advance of the enforcement area, according to PennDOT.

“It’s important to remember that the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program isn’t about issuing violations, it’s about saving lives,” said acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “The goal is to encourage motorists to slow down in work zones, change their behavior, and ultimately improve safety for both motorists and workers.”

The program’s pre-enforcement period was originally slated to begin in November 2019, but was delayed until this week.

AWZSE systems are only operational in active work zones where workers are present, according to PennDOT. Once enforcement begins on March 4, registered owners will receive a warning letter for a first offense, a violation notice and $75 fine for a second offense, and a violation notice and $150 fine for third and subsequent offenses.

These violations are civil penalties only; no points will be assessed to driver’s licenses, PennDOT says.

“When a crash occurs in an active work zone, it’s just as likely to result in death or injury to a driver or passenger inside that vehicle,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “This program is about protecting everybody’s safety. If not for these workers in an active work zone, I ask you to slow down for yourself and other travelers.”

For more information on the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, including a list of projects where the units are deployed, visit WorkZoneCameras.PennDOT.gov.