Report: Cowboys tap Mike McCarthy to be next head coach

IRVING, TX — Jerry Jones has got his man — and it’s Mike McCarthy, according to reports.

ESPN and Fox Sports are reporting that McCarthy will be hired as the ninth head coach in Dallas Cowboys franchise history. His contract is reportedly a five-year deal, according to ESPN.

McCarthy replaces Jason Garrett, who went 85-67 as Dallas’ coach from 2010 to 2019. McCarthy will be tasked with doing something Garrett couldn’t do — get the Cowboys a Super Bowl championship.

Dallas hasn’t won a Lombardi Trophy since 1996.

McCarthy has a Super Bowl pedigree — he led the Green Bay Packers to the promised land in 2011. Led by Aaron Rodgers, the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25. Rodgers was voted the game’s MVP after completing 24 of 39 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

The game was played at the house that Jerry Jones built — Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

McCarthy went 125-77-2 in his 13-year tenure at Green Bay, reaching the playoffs nine times. In addition to his Super Bowl run in 2011, McCarthy led the Pack to the NFC Championship Game two other times.

But his tenure ended 12 games into the 2018 season, after the Pack failed to make the playoffs a year earlier and struggled through most of his final campaign.

McCarthy reportedly spent last season going through a study of trends across the league while also planning for his next job. He interviewed for the New York Jets’ vacancy after the 2018 season and turned down the chance to speak with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN.

Before interviewing with the Cowboys last weekend, McCarthy reportedly spoke with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants regarding their head coaching vacancies, ESPN reported.

In addition to McCarthy, the Cowboys reportedly interviewed former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.

McCarthy’s NFL tenure began in 1993, when he served as an offensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 1995, and spent three years at that position before moving on to the same role in Green Bay in 1998. From 2000 to 2004, McCarthy was the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. He spent a season running the San Francisco 49ers’ offense in 2005 before Green Bay hired him as its head coach in 2006.