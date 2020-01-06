× SCI Camp Hill reports death of inmate

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 39-year-old inmate at SCI Camp Hill has died after hanging himself in his cell, the facility’s superintendent, Laurel Hardy, announced Monday.

On Saturday, an officer performing security rounds discovered inmate Robert Sheetz suspended from a vent by a sock and sheet in his cell. Security staff immediately placed Sheetz on the floor and administered CPR until medical staff arrived, Hardy said.

Lower Allen EMS arrived shortly after and continued attempts to resuscitate Sheetz.

He was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m., according to Hardy.

Pennsylvania State Police will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

Sheetz, 39, was serving a five-year to 15-year sentence for rape of a child, sentenced out of Bedford County. He had been housed at SCI Camp Hill since November 19, 2019.

Facility staff has notified the inmate’s next-of-kin.