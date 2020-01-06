Go
Search
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
40°
40°
Low
28°
High
44°
Tue
28°
38°
Wed
20°
36°
Thu
28°
38°
See complete forecast
How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires
Susquehannock edges Manheim Central in overtime, 5-4
Posted 11:12 PM, January 6, 2020, by
Alex Cawley
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
CPIHL
SUSQUEHANNOCK - 5
MANHEIM CENTRAL - 4
Popular
One of America’s oldest and largest milk producers files for bankruptcy
Lebanon man among 5 dead after massive crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike, at least 50 others injured
Coroner identifies mother and daughter killed in Columbia Borough fire
Several employees seek help as they claim business hasn’t paid them for weeks
Latest News
Millersville hosts Warrior Strong night during ESU doubleheader
Susquehannock edges Manheim Central in overtime, 5-4
Pier 1 will close up to 450 stores
Local veteran receives letter from President Trump
Sports
Warwick edges Central York, 5-4
Sports
CPIHL: Hershey vs. Central Dauphin
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 Results
Sports
Big third period helps Keystone past Dallastown, 9-4
Sports
Dallastown beats Susquehannock on the ice, 6-5
News
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Results
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Playoff results and matchups for this week
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 7 Results
Sports
FIRST ROUND: PIAA state playoff schedule for field hockey, boys/girls soccer and volleyball
Sports
Dallastown boys, Gettysburg girls advance to YAIAA semis
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: This week’s District 3 playoff matchups and official brackets
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 12 Warwick at Manheim Central highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 11 Waynesboro at Manheim Central highlights
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.