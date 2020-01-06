How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Top general says letter suggesting US would withdraw troops from Iraq was a ‘mistake’

Posted 4:47 PM, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 05:02PM, January 6, 2020

The top US general said Monday a letter suggesting the US would withdraw troops from Iraq was released by mistake and poorly worded, telling reporters “that’s not what’s happening.”

Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley sought to address the confusion that began after the leak of a letter to the Iraqi government from US Command in Baghdad suggesting US troops would be withdrawn from the country.

“That letter is a draft. It was a mistake, it was unsigned, it should not have been released … (it was) poorly worded, implies withdrawal, that is not what’s happening,” Milley said.

“It’s an honest mistake … it should not have been sent,” he added.

