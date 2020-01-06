× Two Dauphin County wineries win Governor’s Cups in Farm Show Judging

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two local wineries won Governor’s Cups in the judging at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The Vineyard at Hershey, in Middletown, won a Governor’s Cup for the Best in Show Dry Wine.

Its submission was its 2017 Merlot.

Armstrong Valley Vineyard & Winery, in Halifax, was awarded a Governor’s Cup for the Best in Show Fruit Wine, with its 2018 Blackberry Merlot.

For a full list of winners, you can visit the Pennsylvania Wine website here.