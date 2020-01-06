× Two men attempted to saw off, then steal catalytic converters from Geek Squad trucks, police allege

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two men were arrested Saturday for allegedly attempting to saw off and then steal catalytic converters from Geek Squad trucks that were parked in a Best Buy lot in Lower Paxton Township.

An officer observed several individuals acting suspicious in the lot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Several officers approached the individuals and after a brief investigation, it was determined that they were trying to saw off and then steal the catalytic converters.

Two men have been charged in connection with the incident: 50-year-old Carl Shannon and 53-year-old David Destephano.

Shannon faces the following charges: criminal attempt – theft by unlawful taking, possessing instruments of crime, criminal mischief – tampering with property and defiant trespass, court documents show.

Destephano is charged with the following: conspiracy – theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy – possessing instruments of crime, conspiracy criminal mischief – tampering with property and defiant trespass, according to court documents.

Police say three large storm grates were recovered from one of the suspect’s vehicle. Anyone with information on where they belong, or has any tips related to the crime, should call Lower Paxton Township Police and ask for Officer Wertz or submit a tip here.