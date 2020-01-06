Two taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the intersection of Pine Hill and Clay Roads in Warwick Township for a multi-vehicle crash around 10:50 p.m. on January 5.

Dispatch believed three cars were involved, and two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The severity of those injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

