A quick hit of snow expected Tuesday before turning gusty and colder through midweek

LIGHT SNOW TUESDAY: A weak system developing off the Mid-Atlantic coast brings a shot at some light snow on Tuesday. The morning is dry, with plenty of clouds. Temperatures begin in the upper 20s to lower 30s. After noon, snow showers and light snow arrive in our southwest counties, and it continues to move east and northeast through the rest of the afternoon. There could be some wet flakes or light rain mixing in for some where temperatures are closer to 40 degrees at the onset before temperatures cool. Light snow continues through the evening commute, and it ends from west to east through 9 P.M. Light accumulations are expected. However, the timing takes it into the evening commute, so there could be some slippery s pots for travels. Amounts range from a coating to 2”. Some isolated 3” amounts are possible, but they will be few and far between. Temperatures are colder, with afternoon highs in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees early in the afternoon. As it snows, those numbers drop into the middle 30s. Skies stay mostly cloudy through the night, with some lake effect flurries possible late. Colder air slide in too, with overnight lows dipping into the middle to upper 20s. Breezes pick up, so wind chills feel like the teens.

COLDER THROUGH MIDWEEK: Through midweek, it briefly looks and feels a lot more like January. Cold, yet seasonal air, settles back into the area on Wednesday. Skies are partly sunny, and conditions are gusty. Flurries are likely, and even some snow squalls are possible to the west and northwest of Harrisburg. Highs are in the lower to middle 30s. Wind chills feel like the 20s, even the teens at times. Thursday remains cold, but seasonal, under plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 30s. Winds are light. Friday turns milder with our next chance for some showers. Temperatures slowly rise throughout the day, and the warming continues into the evening as well. High temperatures reach the middle to upper 40s close to midnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Conditions remain very mild and unsettled through much of the weekend. Showers chances continue through Saturday, and temperatures are even milder. Expect highs in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees! That’s well above average for this time of year! A shower or two could linger into early Sunday, otherwise plenty of clouds leads to a little more afternoon sunshine. Temperatures still run on the mild side for this time of year, with highs in the 50s. Monday starts with plenty of sunshine, but clouds return fast. There’s a small chance for a late day shower or two, but most should stay dry. Temperatures remain mild, with highs in the middle 40s.

Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels