Carolina Panthers finalizing deal to hire former Penn State grad Matt Rhule

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Baylor Bears reacts to a play during the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are finalizing a deal to hire Baylor University head coach Matt Rhule as the team’s next coach, NBC Charlotte’s Ashley Stroehlein has learned.

The deal was first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that the team, who visited Rhule in Waco, Texas, did not want him to interview with the New York Giants.

Rhule will become the fifth head coach in Panthers history. He spent the last three seasons at Baylor after serving as head coach at Temple. He spent one season in the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach with the Giants.

Rapoport reported that the Panthers’ top two choices were New England assistant Josh McDaniels and Rhule. Tepper visited Rhule Monday, according to Rapoport.

Rhule has been the head coach at Baylor since 2017, taking over a program that was in shambles. After a 1-11 record in 2017, Rhule led the Bears to the Big 12 Championship Game and Sugar Bowl.

