Couple has yet to see $12K in refund after Lauxmont Farms cancels wedding days beforehand

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Christine and Richard Merrill were supposed to get married in May at Lauxmont Farms in York County. But a storm changed that, just four days before the couple's big day.

"He [venue owner Ron Kohr] was like, 'there was damage done to the tent and at this point, honestly Christine, either we can give you your full refund but you need to come to see this to see what we're going to do,'" Christine said.

A video posted to Facebook showed the aftermath: glass doors gone and an entire section that was previously under the tent was now out in the open.

"It was ruined, absolutely ruined," Christine said.

According to the Lancaster County couple, Kohr said that they could still use the tent but at the same cost as if it weren't damaged.

Shocked, Christine and Richard took the case to civil court and won.

The solution: Lauxmont Farms was to give $1,000 a month to the couple until they were paid back. The total being $12,000 -- $8,500 that the couple spent to secure the venue and $3,500 in expenses they paid out of pocket.

But that money never came.

"We were playing phone tag," Christine said. "We were going back and forth."

She added that Kohr also attempted to silence them by allegedly saying that they're never going to see that money because this going to be dragged out.

"You are using our money to compensate for other peoples weddings or whatever," Richard said. "That's not right, you shouldn't be using our money."

The couple is planning to pursue further legal action.