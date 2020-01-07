Derry Township Police launch collectible card program

DAUPHIN COUNTY — In an effort to make children of the community more comfortable with the idea of approaching police officers, the Derry Township Police Department announced Tuesday that it is launching a Police Collectible Card program.

The department said it will launch the two-month initiative on Friday.

The 45-card set contains 30 cards of police officers, 12 vehicle cards, and three specialty cards. Over the course of a two-month period, children who wish to participate in this program will have the chance to collect the entire set.

The interactive community program “will connect the youth of the township and their families with the police officers on the street and local businesses within the community they live,” the department said.

Several Derry Township businesses are providing donations and prizes, as well as assistance in handing out the cards at their establishments.

The program runs through March 7, the department said.

Starting Friday and running through the duration of the program, a checklist of the cards will be available for pickup at the department’s Communications Center at 620 Clearwater Road in Hershey. Those who stop in to get the checklist will receive their first card, police said.

When the program ends, participants can turn their checklist in at the Derry Township Police Department by Sunday, March 8, to be entered in the prize drawing, where numerous gift cards and prizes will be awarded.

Anyone with questions about the program or who is interested in donating is asked to contact Derry Township Police Officer Jason Rode at (717) 534-2202 if you have any questions regarding this program or would like to donate toward the program.