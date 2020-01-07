How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Lizzo says she’s quitting Twitter

Posted 4:48 AM, January 7, 2020, by

Lizzo is out, y’all.

The “Good As Hell” singer tweeted Sunday that she was quitting Twitter.

“Yeah I can’t do this Twitter s**t no more.. too many trolls,” Lizzo tweeted. “I’ll be back when I feel like it.”

While she didn’t offer an explanation there were jokes that lots of people didn’t find funny making the rounds on Twitter likening Lizzo to a bomb that could potentially be dropped on Iran.

Related Story
Eddie Murphy returns to ‘SNL’ as Mister Robinson, Gumby and Buckwheat

Lizzo is pretty active on social media and she’s dealt with negativity before.

“I’ve always had to turn haters into congratulators,” she told Billboard in a September 2019 interview. “That’s the thing with my songs and my live shows: I’ve never lost that mentality of ‘I have to win you over,’ and I’m never going to, because I didn’t learn that way. I have muscle memory in this.”

It remains to be seen how long Lizzo will be off Twitter.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.