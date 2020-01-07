× Lizzo, Tool, Tame Impala, Run the Jewels, Miley Cyrus, and Oysterhead among headliners for 2020 Bonnaroo musical festival

MANCHESTER, TN — Bonnaroo, the annual four-day, 10-stage musical celebration, released the lineup for this summer’s festival.

The headliners for this year’s show, which runs from June 11-14, features a diverse array of talent, including 90’s rock icons Tool, indie psychedelic project Tame Impala, genre-defying breakout star Lizzo, and the reunited all-star lineup Oysterhead.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon, and can be claimed with as little as $35 down of the $319 GA price. True Roo fans can pay to camp on the premises starting at $60 per car (a move to encourage carpooling, the festival said).

Thursday kicks off with a performance from the Grand Ole Opry, a nod to the music scene in Nashville, which is located just an hour away from Bonaroo’s grounds.

Tool and Miley Cyrus highlight Friday’s lineup, while Lizzo and Oysterhead are set to appear on the main stage Saturday, while Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, and Vampire Weekend headline the festival’s final day.

The full lineup appears below: