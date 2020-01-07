Early Dismissals & Delays
Man accused of raping teen at park in Chambersburg

January 7, 2020

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is accused of raping a teenager at a park in Chambersburg.

It allegedly occurred in July, when Selvin Tomas-Perez was 18 and the victim was 15.

The victim told police during an interview in November that her and Tomas-Perez, now 19, had been in contact and she met him at the park because she trusted him and they were family friends, according to the criminal complaint.

Tomas-Perez then sexually assaulted the victim as she said “no,” and forcibly raped her, the criminal complaint alleges.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint that Tomas-Perez threatened to hurt the victim and her mother if she told anyone about the alleged sexual assault and rape.

Authorities spoke with Tomas-Perez Friday and he advised that him and the victim were in a previous relationship when she was 14 years old. According to police, Tomas-Perez declined to speak about the accusations in July.

Tomas-Perez has been charged with rape, sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault, court documents show.

