Netflix trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop Lab’ sparks new wave of backlash

Netflix has released an official trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow’s newest original series, “The Goop Lab” and people are not happy.

The six-episode series hosted by Paltrow will highlight ‘boundary-pushing wellness issues,’ according to Netflix.

“‘The Goop Lab’ explores the universal questions we’re inherently curious about,” Paltrow said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “We took the open-minded approach that we’ve cultivated at Goop and applied a different, visual lens with Netflix. In the process, we found new ways to answer this: How do we make the most of our lives?”

The trailer sees Paltrow speaking to experts on issues ranging from psychic mediums, female sexual pleasure and psychedelics. Goop’s products have been under scrutiny in the past, and nonprofit group Truth in Advertising has warned that the company sells products with unsubstantiated health claims.

In 2018, the company paid $145,000 in settlement claims for selling products not backed by scientific evidence. Two of the products were jade and quartz “eggs” meant to be inserted in the vagina to regulate hormones and menstrual cycles. A third product mentioned in the lawsuit was an essential oil blend said to cure depression.

Gynecologists and other health professionals slammed Goop’s jade eggs, which retailed for $66. Dr. Jen Gunter told the Washington Post that the porous jade could allow bacteria to grow, causing bacterial vaginosis or Toxic Shock Syndrome.

Online backlash to the new trailer was swift.

Goop is not science, nor does the health products showcased promote health. They are pseudoscience and do real harm. They are unproven and by presenting it as fact, thousands of people not trained in critical thinking and science will be at risk.

It is woo. Do better. https://t.co/3Ny2I7djEd — Bunsen (@bunsenbernerbmd) January 6, 2020

Another user called the show “pseudoscientific trash.”

This show is pseudoscientific trash and her company harms women Paltrow+Goop Lab= POOP Lab which is what I’m calling it from now on and frankly poop is better lets get #pooplab trending https://t.co/iuo48AmTAq — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) January 6, 2020

Some said the whole concept of Goop was “incredibly egregious.”

I find things like Gwenyth Paltrow's #Goop to be incredibly egregious just due to the danger of it's intent. The entire concept of "Alternative Medicine" that are not from medical officials can dangerously create misinformation on how to treat serious conditions. — CyberDoomer (@Cyber_Doomer) January 6, 2020

“The Goop Lab” will premiere on Netflix on January 24. Watch the trailer below.