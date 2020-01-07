Olivia’s cooks up Blackened Ribeye served along w slow simmered Black Eyed Peas

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Blackened Ribeye served along w slow simmered Black Eyed Peas and a Baked Idaho Potato…
Blackened Ribeye
1 tsp old bay
1 tsp Black Pepper
1 tsp Cayenne Pepper
1 tsp granulated Garlic
1 tsp granulated Onion
1 tsp sea salt
1 tsp smoked paprika
1/2 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp curry
1 tsp Oregano
1 tsp Chili Powder
2 - 12 oz Ribeye
Toss all seasonings together and mix.
Pre-Heat cast iron skillet on high. Add 2 tbsp E.V.O.O. Coat both sides of ribeye w seasoning. Gently place ribeye on skillet. Sear on both sides for approx 4 minutes each side. Enjoy!
Slow Simmered Black Eyed Peas:
1 lb Black Eyed Peas
1 cup Onion - coarsely chopped
1 cup Celery - coarsely chopped
1 cup Carrots - coarsely chopped
4 Bay Leaves
2 oz E.V.O.O.
1/2 tsp Pepper flake
1lb Bone in smoked Ham
2 Quarts Ham Broth
1 tsp Black Pepper
1 tsp Oregano
Rinse, then soak peas overnight in 2 Quarts of Water. Drain. Set aside. Place all ingredients in heavy bottom pot (except Oregano & pepper flake). Bring to a boil. Reduce by half. Add Oregano & pepper flake. Let simmer until peas are tender and broth has begun to thicken to your liking. *please note these are usually best served next day
Garlicy Asiago Rabe:
Rabe - chopped
Scallions - chopped
Asiago Cheese - shaved
Garlic - freshly chopped
Garlic Butter
Pepper flakes
Lemon Zest
E.V.O.O.
White wine
Rinse, then blanch Rabe. Sauté scallions in garlic butter & E.V.O.O. Add Rabe. Deglaze w white wine. Add pepper flake. Toss together w Black Eyed Peas. Garnish w Asiago Cheese.
Baked Idaho Potato
2 - Idaho potatoes
Wash & dry. Rub w E.V.O.O. Season all over w sea salt, black pepper, & granulated garlic. Bake at 375*F until crispy on outside and soft on inside, approx 45 mins. Enjoy!
Mocktails :
In honor of the trending #dryjanuary, here are two cocktails just as flavorful but without any alcohol content.
Heated Mango Mule
Ginger Beer
Mango Nectar
Fresh squeezed orange wedges
Habanero bitters
Pomander Orange bitters
Fill glass w ice. Add mango nectar, oranges, & bitters. Shake. Top w ginger beer. Cheers!
Winter Berry Fizz
Club Soda
Cranberry Juice
BlackBerry syrup
Cranberry Bitters
Fresh Berries
Fill glass w ice. Add cranberry juice, BlackBerry syrup, cranberry bitters, & fresh berries. Shake. Top w club soda and a few extra berries. Cheers!