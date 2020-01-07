Olivia’s cooks up Blackened Ribeye served along w slow simmered Black Eyed Peas

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Blackened Ribeye served along w slow simmered Black Eyed Peas and a Baked Idaho Potato…

Blackened Ribeye

1 tsp old bay

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 tsp Cayenne Pepper

1 tsp granulated Garlic

1 tsp granulated Onion

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp curry

1 tsp Oregano

1 tsp Chili Powder

2 - 12 oz Ribeye

Toss all seasonings together and mix.

Pre-Heat cast iron skillet on high. Add 2 tbsp E.V.O.O. Coat both sides of ribeye w seasoning. Gently place ribeye on skillet. Sear on both sides for approx 4 minutes each side. Enjoy!

Slow Simmered Black Eyed Peas:

1 lb Black Eyed Peas

1 cup Onion - coarsely chopped

1 cup Celery - coarsely chopped

1 cup Carrots - coarsely chopped

4 Bay Leaves

2 oz E.V.O.O.

1/2 tsp Pepper flake

1lb Bone in smoked Ham

2 Quarts Ham Broth

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 tsp Oregano

Rinse, then soak peas overnight in 2 Quarts of Water. Drain. Set aside. Place all ingredients in heavy bottom pot (except Oregano & pepper flake). Bring to a boil. Reduce by half. Add Oregano & pepper flake. Let simmer until peas are tender and broth has begun to thicken to your liking. *please note these are usually best served next day

Garlicy Asiago Rabe:

Rabe - chopped

Scallions - chopped

Asiago Cheese - shaved

Garlic - freshly chopped

Garlic Butter

Pepper flakes

Lemon Zest

E.V.O.O.

White wine

Rinse, then blanch Rabe. Sauté scallions in garlic butter & E.V.O.O. Add Rabe. Deglaze w white wine. Add pepper flake. Toss together w Black Eyed Peas. Garnish w Asiago Cheese.

Baked Idaho Potato

2 - Idaho potatoes

Wash & dry. Rub w E.V.O.O. Season all over w sea salt, black pepper, & granulated garlic. Bake at 375*F until crispy on outside and soft on inside, approx 45 mins. Enjoy!

Mocktails :

In honor of the trending #dryjanuary, here are two cocktails just as flavorful but without any alcohol content.

Heated Mango Mule

Ginger Beer

Mango Nectar

Fresh squeezed orange wedges

Habanero bitters

Pomander Orange bitters

Fill glass w ice. Add mango nectar, oranges, & bitters. Shake. Top w ginger beer. Cheers!

Winter Berry Fizz

Club Soda

Cranberry Juice

BlackBerry syrup

Cranberry Bitters

Fresh Berries

Fill glass w ice. Add cranberry juice, BlackBerry syrup, cranberry bitters, & fresh berries. Shake. Top w club soda and a few extra berries. Cheers!