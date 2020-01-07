Early Dismissals & Delays
Olivia’s cooks up Blackened Ribeye served along w slow simmered Black Eyed Peas

Posted 4:48 PM, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 05:28PM, January 7, 2020

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Blackened Ribeye served along w slow simmered Black Eyed Peas and a Baked Idaho Potato…

Blackened Ribeye
1 tsp old bay
1 tsp Black Pepper
1 tsp Cayenne Pepper
1 tsp granulated Garlic
1 tsp granulated Onion
1 tsp sea salt
1 tsp smoked paprika
1/2 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp curry
1 tsp Oregano
1 tsp Chili Powder
2 - 12 oz Ribeye
Toss all seasonings together and mix.
Pre-Heat cast iron skillet on high.  Add 2 tbsp E.V.O.O. Coat both sides of ribeye w seasoning.  Gently place ribeye on skillet.  Sear on both sides for approx 4 minutes each side. Enjoy!

Slow Simmered Black Eyed Peas:
1 lb Black Eyed Peas
1 cup Onion - coarsely chopped
1 cup Celery -  coarsely chopped
1 cup Carrots - coarsely chopped
4 Bay Leaves
2 oz E.V.O.O.
1/2 tsp Pepper flake
1lb Bone in smoked Ham
2 Quarts Ham Broth
1 tsp Black Pepper
1 tsp Oregano
Rinse, then soak peas overnight in 2 Quarts of Water.  Drain. Set aside.  Place all ingredients in heavy bottom pot (except Oregano & pepper flake).  Bring to a boil.  Reduce by half.  Add Oregano & pepper flake.  Let simmer until peas are tender and broth has begun to thicken to your liking. *please note these are usually best served next day

 

 

 

Garlicy Asiago Rabe:
Rabe - chopped
Scallions - chopped
Asiago Cheese - shaved
Garlic - freshly chopped
Garlic Butter
Pepper flakes
Lemon Zest
E.V.O.O.
White wine
Rinse, then blanch Rabe.  Sauté scallions in garlic butter & E.V.O.O. Add Rabe.  Deglaze w white wine.  Add pepper flake. Toss together w Black Eyed Peas.  Garnish w Asiago Cheese.

Baked Idaho Potato
2 - Idaho potatoes
Wash & dry. Rub w E.V.O.O. Season all over w sea salt, black pepper, & granulated garlic.  Bake at 375*F until crispy on outside and soft on inside, approx 45 mins.  Enjoy!

Mocktails :
In honor of the trending #dryjanuary, here are two cocktails just as flavorful but without any alcohol content.

Heated Mango Mule
Ginger Beer
Mango Nectar
Fresh squeezed orange wedges
Habanero bitters
Pomander Orange bitters
Fill glass w ice.  Add mango nectar, oranges, & bitters.  Shake.  Top w ginger beer.  Cheers!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Winter Berry Fizz
Club Soda
Cranberry Juice
BlackBerry syrup
Cranberry Bitters
Fresh Berries
Fill glass w ice.  Add cranberry juice, BlackBerry syrup, cranberry bitters, & fresh berries.  Shake.  Top w club soda and a few extra berries.  Cheers!

